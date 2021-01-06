Xbox Game Pass adds Torchlight III, Injustice 2, and more this January

Several titles leaving Xbox Game Pass this month including Tekken 7, Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet, and more

To start off 2021, Microsoft announced today that several titles will be added to Xbox Game Pass in mid-January that includes Torchlight III, Injustice 2, and more.

Additionally, there will be several games that will be leaving Xbox Game Pass this month including Tekken 7, Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet, and more.

Here’s an overview of the games coming to Xbox Game Pass this January, via Microsoft:

■ Coming Soon

January 7

eFootball PES 2021 Season Update (Android and Console) – Take the pitch with Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, the legendary Diego Maradona, and more in one of the most celebrated sports video game series, eFootball PES. Play with friends in online co-op, head-to-head matches, and take part in real-life soccer events with Matchday Mode. Now in its 25th year, there has never been a better time to experience the fun and fluid gameplay of PES and discover why it is considered a cornerstone for soccer video games.

January 14

Neoverse (PC) [email protected] – Neoverse is a beautiful, fantastic game consisting of adventures with thrilling challenges. It is a strategic, action, rogue-lite, deck building game that will test the player’s skill. Start an adventure with unique heroes to save the world along various timelines.

■ Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks

Claim your Perks by going to the Perks gallery on your Xbox Series X|S or Xbox One consoles, Xbox App on Windows 10 PC, or the Xbox Game Pass mobile app on iOS and Android!

Spellbreak – Chapter 1 Pass (Claim by April 8) – Enhance your Chapter progression with reputation bonuses, rewards, gold, more quests, and exclusive cosmetics with this Chapter 1: The Spellstorm Pass!

■ Xbox Game Pass Quests

Continuing into the new year, we are doubling the points you can earn from Ultimate Quests for EA Play and Xbox Series X|S Optimized titles through January. Don’t worry, you can still earn the double points playing on an Xbox One console too!

Try this weekly Ultimate Quest now for double points:

Dead by Daylight – 100 points: Be a Medical Expert 3 times

■ Leaving January 15