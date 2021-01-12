Lords of the Fallen 2 gets a new logo

CI Games has revealed today a new logo for the upcoming Lords of the Fallen 2, which is currently in development by Hexworks for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC.

Lords of the Fallen 2 will be a fully-featured sequel developed primarily for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. CI’s new internal studio, Hexworks, has two main teams in Barcelona, Spain, and Bukarest, Romania. The team consists of highly experienced developers.

“Lords of the Fallen 2 is our largest project in terms of the whole of CI Games,” Marek says in a statement. “The previous game was a full-priced, full-featured release and we’re approaching the next one with an even larger scope. The sequel will move the franchise to dark fantasy and will offer a revised and challenging combat system.”

Additionally, CI Games announced that Lords of the Fallen 2’s scope has grown immensely. The dedicated Hexworks team is working on a fully-featured game that has a strong chance to not only make the franchise becoming more popular among Soulsborne/Souls-like communities and beyond, but establish it as a long-running franchise for CI alongside Sniper Ghost Warrior.

Sadly, there’s no release date yet for the game. We’re hoping it will be released sometime this year.