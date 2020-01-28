Journey to the Savage Planet – No Refunds / Screw This Noise Trophy/Achievement Guide

One of the most intimidating and annoying trophy/achievements in Journey to the Savage Planet is No Refunds. Having to beat any game in a set amount of time can be tricky and four hours seems like a terribly difficult achievement. Thankfully, it really isn’t so bad as long as you ignore the main objective in favor of finding fuel. By doing this you not only vastly decrease your play time, you also earn the trophy/achievement Screw This Noise.

Editor’s Note: The only real trick to this trophy/achievement in Journey to the Savage Planet is to progress normally until you get to the third area. Here you need to break off to find fuel, so focus on objectives until you get to that point. For beating objectives make sure you scan the altar to find the three missing pieces in the second area. This alone can add an hour to your playtime, so don’t forget this step.

Fuel 1 – Landing Site – Cliffs of Mr. Gzarfyn

The first fuel source is actually given to you as part of the story. For this reason, the guide will show it, though you should obtain it as part of normal progression.

When you get here, just go to the ledge behind you and drop down.

Upon landing down here, make your way to the secret cave off to the side.

Inside is your first of the five fuel tanks you need.

Fuel 2 – The Itching Fields – Festering Chasm

This one takes place a bit into The Itching Fields, but isn’t remarkable well hidden.

When you get to the gate located at the Festing Chasm, simply look at the wall and you should see something that indicates you need the jump booster to obtain.

At the top of the puzzle, you’ll see a sealed door. You can use one of the bombs in the picture above, even without the ability to pick them up, to blast it open. After doing this you’ll be able to get the fuel and leave.

Fuel 3 – The Itching Fields – Planetary Flotsam

While you originally start in this location, it isn’t possible to get the fuel until you obtain the grinding power up. After finishing the tasks required to obtain it, return here.

Start by going forward as you would normally, but when you hit the alien tablet, head to your left.

Keep going until you see a thing you can grind on.

Ride it and you’ll find the third fuel tank on the other side.

Fuel 4 – The Elevated Realm – Pillars of Xzorgana

Coincidentally, both the fourth and five tank are located in the same location, just different spots.

Just like the second fuel tank, look around the starting area for a location where the boosted jump is needed.

When you get on the first platform, you’ll see a second one, which will lead you to a place where a third and final jump is needed.

When you get to this point, you’ll either have the power to jump that high or you’ll fall short. If this is indeed a speed run, I got around this by throwing a Springy Egg Sac near the bottom, held down the boosting command and waited until I was in the air before doing it. If done correctly, you should now have the height required to get up there for the fourth tank.

Fuel 5 – The Elevated Realm – Pillars of Xzorgana

The final one honestly isn’t too bad if you’re fast and know what you’re doing.

Head back to the jumping puzzle that brings you to the Pillars of Xzorgana and look to the right.

You want to try to land on this platform and then look across at the land mass you were previously on.

You want to make it in this opening, which can be hard without certain abilities. If you have issues like I did, simply fall off the edge and try to land in the cave. With proper timing and positioning it is more than possible to do.

Inside, you can either do the puzzle correctly or, like we mentioned in our review, simply avoid it. Touching the water will hurt you, but it won’t instantly kill you. At the end there are a bunch of enemies. Fighting them can and often will result in your death, so we suggest just rushing the fuel. With enough speed you can obtain it before a single enemy attacks.

Considering death will bring you back to the ship and you need to return there to exit anyway, you’re actually best off just letting them kill you and then using the fuel to leave. Doing so without beating the last boss will give you the “bad” ending, which also unlocks the Screw This Noise trophy/achievement. Those working on a speed run will also get the speed run trophy. Having finished the game normally and going after fuel, we were able to beat the game in an hour and 38 minutes. First time players can probably get there in under 4 hours provided they follow this guide. Since leaving does not force you to restart, there really isn’t disadvantage to unlocking this and then finishing the game the intended way.

Video Guide

Since pictures only give you an understanding of what is being said or if you just want to see how you’re supposed to do it, we included a video guide found above. It goes down the sources in order and is honestly the best way to go about this trophy/achievement. However, it is still entirely possible to beat the game the intended way in under four hours, you just need to motor, have a pretty good idea of what you’re doing and avoid as many pointless side tasks as possible. Outside of a couple mistakes, I made it there in about seven, making it entirely possible to cut Journey to the Savage Planet down to a far more manageable three hours or so.