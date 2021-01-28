Cyberpunk 2077 hotfix 1.11 now live

Addresses two issues that appeared after the major patch was released

Several days following the release of Patch 1.1 for Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt RED released today a hotfix 1.11 that addresses two issues that appeared after the major patch was released.

Cyberpunk 2077 Hotfix 1.11 is available on PC, consoles, and Stadia. Simply launch the game and the hotfix will be implemented.

Below are the patch notes via CD Projekt RED:

Hotfix 1.11 is available on PC, consoles and Stadia! This update addresses two issues that appeared after Patch 1.1: – Item randomization has been restored to the previous state. The save/load loot exploit will be investigated further. – A bug in Down on the Street quest has been fixed. It occurred for some players during a holocall with Takemura, when using a save made on version 1.06 with Down on the Street quest in progress at “Wait For Takemura’s call” objective. After loading such a save on version 1.1, the holocall would lack dialogue options and block interactions with other NPCs.

Cyberpunk 2077 is available now for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. For those who have an Xbox Series or PlayStation 5, a next-gen update will be available later this year but the game is backwards compatible.

