HELM Audio Announces SensusHD True Wireless Headphones; Releases Q2 2021

Following the successful release of their 5.0 True Wireless and Sportsband headphones, HELM Audio revealed the potentially game changing SensusHD True Wireless headphones at CES 2021.

There are a couple things that make these upcoming headphones look to be quite interesting. The first is an industry leading 10 hr battery life, making it super easy to wear and forget about them. Along with that, SensusHD boasts Sonarworks award winning SoundID audio profile technology through a specially designed app. The idea is to tailor the experience to each persons unique hearing profile, a concept we’ve seen on other headsets and has made a difference.

In the press release, HELM Audio described the feature as follows:

The HELM SensusHD app for iOS and Android unlocks the full potential of the SensusHD True Wireless allowing for your tailored hearing preferences. Users can use the SoundID feature to create their personalized sound profile based on their unique listening abilities by taking simple a/b comparison tests and selecting the audio they hear more clearly and like better. Machine learning algorithms analyze the data to create the personalized EQ curve and adjust the sound of Helm SensusHD accordingly. HELM Audio press release

This, along with everything we’ve seen from HELM Audio makes for an exciting prospect. And, given the affordable $199 price tag, it will be excited to see how it works out when they release sometime in Q2 2021.