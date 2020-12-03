Valkyria Chronicles 4 Complete Edition coming to Stadia on December 8

Includes all bonus content which features a bonus content, new missions, and more

Sega is pleased to reveal the acclaimed action-strategy RPG Valkyria Chronicles 4 Complete Edition will be coming to Stadia on December 8, 2020.

Valkyria Chronicles 4 Complete Edition will be available for $49.99. It will feature all of the released downloadable content for the game.

Here’s an overview of the Stadia version of Valkyria Chronicles 4 Complete Edition, via Sega:

A Coming-of-Age Story in a Time of War – The year is 1935 and the Second Europan War (EWII) between the Atlantic Federation and the East Europan Imperial Alliance is underway. As ordered by the Federation, the young, eager Commander Claude Wallace must lead Squad E on an offensive that aims to swiftly end the war. The platoon will face devastating blizzards, imperial soldiers, and the godlike powers of the Valkyria; will the close bonds formed help Squad E to survive together on the frozen battlefield? The Next Generation “BLiTZ” Battle System – The “BLiTZ” System (“Battle of Live Tactical Zones”) is an innovative gameplay system that melds together turn-based strategy with real-time 3rd person shooter tactics. BLiTZ is used during combat scenarios; it splits the action between an overhead “command mode” and 3rd-person “action mode”. The player will have at their command six combat classes—Grenadier, Snipers, Lancers, Engineers, Shocktroopers, and Scouts—as well as numerous offensive/defensive battleship support options, chances for a unit to have a “Last Stand” action before death, and more. CANVAS Aesthetics – The Valkyria Chronicles series’ signature hand-drawn visual style looks breathtaking on Stadia. Inspired by watercolor compositions, the CANVAS Graphics Engine blends visual elements of reality and imagination to create an expressive world filled with colourful emotions. Watch the journey of Squad E unfold like an interactive painting! The Work of a Legendary Composer – The illustrious Hitoshi Sakimoto, original composer of the Valkyria Chronicles series and countless other emotional epics, provides a sweeping orchestral score for Valkyria Chronicles 4. The Full Skirmish – In addition to the base game, Valkyria Chronicles 4 Complete Edition contains all bonus content released for the game, which features add-on missions ranging from high-difficulty maps to new story content. This includes: – Squad E to the Beach

– A Captainless Squad

– Expert Level Skirmishes

– The Two Valkyria

– Advance Ops

– A United Front with Squad 7

Valkyria Chronicles 4 Complete Edition is available now for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC.