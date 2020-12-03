Neptunia ReVerse coming to North America in 2021

Idea Factory International revealed today that Neptunia ReVerse will be coming outside Japan for PlayStation 5 sometime in 2021.
Neptunia ReVerse is an enhanced version of Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth 1. It will retail for $49.99 and will be available both digitally and physically in North America and Europe.
Here’s an overview of the game, via Idea Factory International:
Gamindustri—A distant world comprised of four nations, each under the divine protection of a Goddess.
– Planeptune: Land of Purple Progress, ruled by Neptune
– Lastation: Land of Black Regality, ruled by Noire
– Lowee: Land of White Serenity, ruled by Blanc
– Leanbox: Land of Green Pastures, ruled by Vert
Locked in the Console War, the four Goddesses vie for domination of the planet until Neptune is cast down and stripped of her power.
Now Neptune must fight to restore her place, but could a being known as Arfoire threaten the very world the Goddesses have sworn to protect?
Key Features
– Gamindustri Enhanced! – Neptunia ReVerse is the perfect RPG entry for Neptunia newcomers and for Neptunia fans to relive! With the powers of the PlayStation 5, players can enjoy the world of Gamindustri with enhanced graphics and a fresh-looking system UI!
– Gone Fishing – Now, Neptune can cool her senses and spend some alone time catching some fish in this new mini-game! And if you’re patient enough, you might even be able to haul some sweet equipment. But be wary! Any misstep can reel in a stinkin’ enemy.
– Tailor Your Experience! – Itching for more ways to play it your way? With re-balanced gameplay and “Arrange Mode,” you can now select from 20-plus characters to play from the start! Plus, the “Plans” system allows players to craft and forge new items and equipment, add dungeons to explore, and even modify the drops from enemies and materials harvested in dungeons!
– The Gang of Four – Your party member limit is now increased from 3 to 4 members! Transform Neptune and the Goddesses by activating HDD Mode to amp up attacks.