Tom Holland To Be A Presenter At The Game Awards 2020

Spider-Man himself Tom Holland will be a presenter at this year’s version of The Game Awards. It’s speculated he’s there to promote a new movie.



The Game Awards’ organizer, Geoff Keighley, announced on Twitter that Tom Holland will be a presenter at the 2020 The Game Awards.



A promo picture also shows Tom Holland as he appears in the upcoming Uncharted movie. Holland plays a young Nathan Drake in the movie adaptation of the video game series.



Due to this, many people believe we may see the first trailer for the Uncharted movie at The Game Awards next week.



Filming for the movie wrapped in late October so there’s a lot of footage that could be shown in its debut trailer. Let’s hope the movie lives up to expectations!



The Uncharted movie will be released in North America on July 16th, 2021. The Game Awards 2020 are happening on December 10th.