Dixit Mirrors Review

Dixit Mirrors, a brand new expansion for the storytelling style board game Dixit, has just been released by publisher Libellud. Illustrated by Sebastien Telleschi, this expansion includes 84 brand new cards, which can be used exclusively in a game of Dixit or shuffled into the original deck of cards. The player count is unchanged by the expansion, as is the game length. Let’s “reflect” on the Mirrors expansion to see if it is right for you!



Coming with 84 beautifully illustrated cards, Dixit Mirrors is an expansion for Dixit. For those unaware of the base game here is a quick overview. Dixit is all about forming links between words or noises and the wonderful artwork on the cards. Each round one player will choose a card from their hand and say a word. Using that word everyone else plays a card full of abstract artwork into the middle. These cards are randomised and then everyone votes on which was the original card chosen by the active player. Points are awarded for guessing correctly and for others incorrectly guessing your card. For a more thorough explanation check out our review of the base game.



Called Mirrors most of the cards in the deck don’t take the expansion name too literally, almost as expected from the abstract artwork from the base game and previous expansions. There are plenty of twists on the concept: from contrast of dark and light or man-made and nature through to huge stone columns mirroring the bars of a cage or a flowing white beard mirroring a ski slope. Each illustration is unique and comes on the same large tarot sized cards as in the base game, allowing every detail to be seen regardless of where players are sat around the table.



Unlike the Odyssey expansion for Dixit, this is only a card expansion. Therefore, those looking for a standalone experience should look towards that expansion. Mirrors is much more of a “more of the same” style expansion. It adds variety when shuffled into the deck and brings back that initial surprise and wonder when the cards are drawn for the first time. After many games of Dixit some of the cards can gain their own stories (e.g. “remember when Freddie played that card for hurricane and no one guessed it because it was too obvious!”). Having a fresh batch of cards allows new stories like that to be made, and any predetermined meta like hints are reset.



Part of that not knowing what could come out of the deck also makes players more creative. Players can’t necessarily risk being too vague word wise as another player’s card, that they haven’t seen, could be perfect for it. Combine this with the new illustrations, which drive new thoughts and words, and including the expansion can make the game feel new again.



While the 10th Anniversary expansion included artwork from a wide variety of artists, the Dixit Mirrors expansion cards are all illustrated by Sébastien Telleschi. This gives a consistency to the art style, though it hasn’t limited the variety of what is depicted. Playing a game with just the expansion alone therefore has a connection throughout due to the art style. For those that liked the mixture of art styles then simply shuffle the Mirrors cards into the Dixit deck you already have. The card backs keep the original art, merging perfectly with the old cards. Therefore, it would be a time expensive process to remove them at a later date.



By comparison the original cards have more of a painted vibe, while the Dixit Mirror deck is more digital cartoon in style. Some could find mixing the two styles a little jarring, though every Dixit expansion brings in cards of a new style. Over time therefore the deck becomes filled with such variety in styles there isn’t just a split between two, becoming far less noticeable. There aren’t any less weirdly abstract depictions due to this style shift, which should keep fans pleased. There’s a great mixture of cards featuring scenes with interesting looking events and others with illustrations that show peculiar, almost random, combinations of items, characters and more.



Full of quirky scenes and abstract illustrations the Dixit Mirrors deck helps breath new life into an already incredible game. Dixit doesn’t necessarily need more variety, yet the expansion just helps re-energise the game. New illustrations offer new combinations and words, which only increases when shuffled with the cards from the base game. The art style is a bit more cartoony than the original, and some may not like it quite as much. For those players the 10th Anniversary expansion would be more for you. Dixit Mirrors is a fantastic way to get Dixit back to the table though, and with Christmas coming up we could all do with some lighthearted family games to look forward to.



(Editor’s Note: Dixit Mirrors was provided to us by Asmodee for the review. The expansion is currently available from local board game stores! Find your local store here.)