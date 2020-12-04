New Course And Holiday Items Added To PGA Tour 2K21

2K Sports has now announced it will be releasing a new course in PGA Tour 2K21. There will also be new content to celebrate the holiday season.



The new course available for PGA Tour 2K21 owners is the Detroit Golf Club. They have also revealed the new Clubhouse Pass that allows players access to new clubs and gear.



Lastly, it has been announced holiday attire will also be available for you to use in the MyPLAYER avatar. This will be available to all players.



To know more details about the Clubhouse Pass, you can read the press release info posted down below.

Season 1 of Clubhouse Pass includes the potential to unlock up to 75 levels of gear, VC and cosmetic items you can earn to peacock your status. All players can earn XP in any mode to advance through the Clubhouse Pass levels, and with three months of fresh content, there will be a ton of new clubs, clothes and VC rewards to unlock.

There are three Tiers to the Clubhouse Pass:

Free: This tier allows you to access 15 free levels of the 75 levels in Season 1. Every five levels you pass, you’ll receive a reward;

Premium Pass ($11.95): Access all 75 levels of rewards;

Premium+ Pass ($22.95): Access all 75 levels of rewards, plus skip the first 20 levels and automatically unlock those rewards.

PGA Tour 2K21 is available now to purchase PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.