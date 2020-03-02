Death Stranding coming to PC on June 2

Available in both digital and physical format

Three months following the release of Death Stranding for the PlayStation 4, publisher 505 Games and Kojima Productions announced today that a PC version is coming on June 2 for $59.99.

Death Stranding for PC will be available in both physical and digital format, via Steam and Epic Games Store. For PC gamers wanting to have the physical version, it will be available on Day 1 for $69.99, which will have the content listed below, and of course a new Steelbook artwork and slip case.

In the PC version of Death Stranding, gamers can look forward to a photo mode, high frame rate, and an ultra-wide monitor support. In addition, content from Valve’s Half-Life series will be available as well.

Pre-orders for the PC version is now available, which includes the following content:

HD Wallpapers

“Sam” sunglasses (Chiral Gold and Omnireflector)

Cap (Chiral Gold and Omnireflector)

Gold and Silver Speed Skeleton

Gold and Silver Armor Plate

Additionally, all copies will include the following as well:

Death Stranding Official Score Expanded Edition digital soundtrack by Ludvig Forssell, including 10 unreleased bonus tracks

“Selections From ‘The Art of Death Stranding‘” digital book (by Titan Books)

Ludens Mask Sunglasses (Chiral Gold and Omnireflector)

Gold and Silver Power Skeleton

Gold and Silver All-Terrain Skeleton

Gold and Silver Armor Plate LV2

Check out below the Death Stranding PC announcement trailer: