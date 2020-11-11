Annapurna Interactive and developer Giant Squid released today the launch trailer for The Pathless that is due out for PS5, PS4, PC and smartphone devices via Apple Arcade.

The Pathless is an open-world adventure game that will bring you through misty forests, lush meadows, and snowy tundras.

Here’s an overview of the game, via Annapurna Interactive:

From the creators of ABZU, The Pathless is the mythic adventure of an archer and an eagle in a vast forest. Archery and Falconry Become the Hunter, a master of archery who travels to a mystical island to dispel a curse of darkness that grips the world. Forge a connection with your eagle companion and soar through the air. Perform fluid acrobatics and execute awesome trick shots with a unique archery system that allows effortless shooting while moving at high speeds. Explore an Open World Forge your own path through a beautiful open world packed with secrets to find. Traverse misty forests, lush meadows and snowy tundras. Discover the dark history of the island as you solve puzzles in ancient ruins and unearth long-forgotten secrets. Hunt Corrupted Spirits Giant corrupted spirits lurk in the woods. Use all your skill to hunt them down, but be careful not to become the hunted yourself. Engage in epic battles against the cursed beasts to restore light to the land. The bond with your eagle and the fate of the world hang in the balance.

Check out The Pathless launch trailer below: