Cuphead ‘The Delicious Last Course’ DLC delayed

Studio MDHR announced today that Cuphead will not be getting ‘The Delicious Last Course’ DLC that is supposed to come out later this year.

The last piece of Cuphead’s DLC was previously slated for release in 2019 but was later pushed back to 2020. Now, fans can look forward to the DLC sometime in 2021. According to the developer, the COVID is to blame as it has affected the development process.

Here’s the full statement from Studio MDHR:

While “The Delicious Last Course” is a continuation of Cuphead and Mugman’s grand adventure, it’s also a conclusion to the story that began on that fateful day at The Devil’s casino. In true Studio MDHR fashion, we aren’t content for this final chapter to be anything less than our best work. Throughout development, we’ve challenged ourselves to put everything we learned from making Cuphead into the quality of “The Delicious Last Course”‘s animation, design, and music. Meeting this standard has been extremely challenging for us amid the global pandemic that has affected so many our fellow developers. Rather than compromise on our vision in response to COVID, we’ve made the difficult decision to push back the release of “The Delicious Last Course” until we are confident it will delight the Cuphead community of the way we feel it should. We know many of you have been waiting to return to the Inkwell Isles, and our goal is to make the trip back there next year a truly magical one. With our warmest regards,

Chad & Jared Moldenhauer

Cuphead is available now for PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC.