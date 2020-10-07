Watch Dogs: Legion Post-Launch Content detailed

Ubisoft is pleased to reveal today that there will be a plethora of new content coming to Watch Dogs: Legion when it launches later this year.

Watch Dogs: Legion will feature an online multiplayer mode that will launch on December 3 as part of a free game update for all players. Additionally, Watch Dogs: Legion has a robust post-launch plan that will bring fresh content to the single-player mode, and introduce online multiplayer modes.

The Online mode of Watch Dogs: Legion will include the following features as part of the December 3 free update:

Free-roam open-world co-op where players can team up with their friends for up to four-player co-op and explore the city of London and participate in side activities

New co-op missions for two-to-four players using new co-op gameplay mechanics and giving players the opportunity to recruit the perfect team

Four-player co-op Tactical Ops missions which will require teamwork and efficiency

The first available Player-vs-Player (PvP) mode, Spiderbot Arena, where four-to-eight players control armed spiderbots and compete in a high intensity free-for-all deathmatch

New free content for the single-player mode will be available in a future update in 2021, and will include:

New characters with new abilities

New mission content

A New Game Plus mode

Players who will be acquiring the Season Pass for Watch Dogs: Legion will get access to Watch DOgs: Legion – Bloodline, a new storyline which includes Aiden Pearce from the original Watch Dogs game and Wrench from Watch Dogs 2. It will be a fully playable single player campaign and online, along with the two other characters which Ubisoft unveiled toady:

Darcy, a member of the Assassin Order, thanks to a cross-over with Assassin’s Creed ®

Mina, a subject of transhuman experiments, who possesses the ability to mind control individuals

Watch Dogs: Legion will be available on October 29, 2020 on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Stadia, and for Windows PC on Epic Games and UPlay. It will also b e available on UPlay+ subscription service. For the next-gen consoles, the game will also be released on Xbox Series X | S on November 10 and digitally on PlayStation 5 on November 12.

Find below several trailers for Watch Dogs: Legion:

Watch Dogs: Legion Post Launch Trailer