Remothered: Broken Porcelain ‘Story So Far’ trailer released

Catch up with the story before the release of the much-awaited sequel

As we are nearing the release of Remothered: Broken Porcelain, Modus Games and developer Stormind Games have released a new trailer summarizing the events leading to the much-awaited sequel.

Remothered: Broken Porcelain will be available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam.

Here’s an overview of the game, via its publisher:

The synopsis details a young girl named Celeste’s disappearance while summarizing the events within Remothered: Tormented Fathers, outlining the inquisitive Rosemary Reed’s search for answers and the troubling truths she’s uncovered. The video then sets the stage for Remothered: Broken Porcelain, which joins a misfit youth, Jennifer, after her arrival at the ominous Ashmann Inn and sees Rosemary return to her investigation around Celeste. Remothered: Broken Porcelain serves as both prequel and sequel to its predecessor, evolving the series’ tense atmosphere and story-advancing puzzles while granting players new ways to fend off unsettling enemies. The Ashmann Inn’s surreal threats can even turn friend to foe, so players would be wise to keep their wits sharp as they help Jennifer and Rosemary find the answers they’re desperately looking for.

Check out the Remothered: Broken Porcelain story trailer below:

Our review near the release date of the game. Stay tuned!