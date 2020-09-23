Remothered: Broken Porcelain releasing a week early

Modus Games and developer Stormind Games revealed today that Remothered: Broken Porcelain will release a week early.

Previously set for October 20th release date, Remothered: Broken Porcelain will now release on October 13 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam. It will retail for $29.99.

“This is an incredibly busy month for games, particularly horror games,” Modus Games executive vice president of global marketing Shane Bierwith in a press release. “While moving dates forward isn’t common, we’d like to allow horror fans to get their hands on Broken Porcelain early so players can have more time to experience all the great games releasing around Halloween.”

Here’s an overview of the game, via its Steam page listing: