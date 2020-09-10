Conan Exiles: Isle of Siptah expansion announced for consoles and PC

Funcom announced a new expansion for Conan Exiles today titled, “Isle of Siptah” for PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4.

Conan Exiles: Isle of Siptah will launch in early access for PC via Steam on September 15, and will be followed by a full launch across the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC sometime in early 2021.

Here’s an overview of the game, via Funcom:

Isle of Siptah is a massive expansion to the open world survival game Conan Exiles, featuring a vast new island to explore, huge and vile new creatures to slay, new building sets and a whole new gameplay cycle. Fight the elder races in new underground dungeons. Defeat demonic monstrosities that spawn from a storm of pure chaos. Dominate the surge to secure the island’s only supply of thralls. You arrive at the island shipwrecked and alone. With nothing but the scraps on your back, you craft the tools you need to survive. At first a simple camp and some crude stone tools, with time a fortress and brutal greatswords made from hardened steel or obsidian. Your eyes are drawn towards the center of the island, where a dark tower looms above the landscape. The violent storm that swirls around it seems to gather strength and unspeakable horrors stalk within. But your most dangerous foe may be the other survivors on the island, as resources are scarce and the fight for survival is savage and brutal. Key Features – New Map: Isle of Siptah – Start a fresh, new experience on the massive Isle of Siptah. Explore sun-drenched beaches strewn with shipwrecks, dense and tall Redwood forests, broad valleys dotted with ancient Acheronian ruins, the remains of a Stygian colony, and the foreboding Tower of Siptah at the island’s center.

– New Dungeon Type: Vaults – Uncover long-forgotten vaults holding the remnants of elder races from a distant past. Discover hidden halls, solve ancient puzzles, and slay the fiends and demons within. Loot valuable treasures and harness the power of the sigils of the elder races.

– New Feature: Maelstrom – A massive storm swirls around the dark tower at the center of the island. Powered by sinister magic, it spawns horrifying monsters from the outer void, attacking anyone who dares to venture or build within. Defeat these horrors to get your hands on a brand new and important resource.

– New Feature: Surges of Sorcery – Powerful surges of forbidden magic, granted by the elder god of Nyarlathotep, shoot forth from the Tower of Siptah. Humans and creatures appear in their wake, mysteriously teleported from the outside world. Move quick to capture them or be left in the dust as other players build their army.

– New Rhino Mount, Building Sets, and More – Charge into battle and slay your enemies from atop the ferocious rhino mount. Construct a small home or a vast city using two new building sets: the waterlogged remains of shipwrecks or the ancient and majestic stormglass. Find and equip powerful items, including new armor sets.

Check out below the announcement trailer: