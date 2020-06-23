Rumor: Suicide Squad Game is in Development by Rocksteady Studios

While it seems like there is a new theory or rumor related to what DC related project Rocksteady Studios is working on, reports indicate it is a Suicide Squad game.

This rumor started by DriftingOrbit finding three domains registered by Warner Brothers on June 16, 2020 and posting them on popular gaming site Resetera. These include Suicide Squad Game, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League and Gotham Knights Game.

Tom Phillips, new editor for Eurogamer, picked up the news and added ‘Kill the Justice League’ is a possible title and gives you an idea of what the story is about.

As for Gotham Knights, this is the currently unnamed project that Warner Bros. Montreal, the studio behind Batman Arkham Origins, has been referencing for quite a while.

The current belief is both titles will be revealed at the DC Fandome event that Warner Brothers has been hyping up the past week. Given the event was announced the same day as the domains were officially registered, this is likely far more than a coincidence. However, given this has been speculated during practically every major event over the past couple of years, don’t be surprised if it doesn’t pan out.