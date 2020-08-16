Remedy Reveals the First Fifteen Minutes of Control’s AWE Expansion

With the second Control expansion, AWE or Altered World Events, set to release on Aug. 27, 2020, Remedy Entertainment showcased the expansions first fifteen minutes.

Along with the gameplay and confirmation of Alan Wake, here is an overview of the upcoming expansion:

AWE brings new story content and side missions as well as new weapons and mods to the world of Control. The Bureau studied its most dangerous Altered World Events in this lost sector. The records were sealed, the objects contained, and their powers abandoned. Now, the sector is breached and the objects are loose… Remedy Entertainment

Currently Control is available for PlayStation 4, PC (Epic Games Store) and Xbox One, with the Steam version of Control Ultimate Edition releasing on Aug. 27. For everyone else, Control Ultimate Edition releases on Sept. 20, with the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X version releasing sometime this year.