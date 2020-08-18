Mortal Shell – How to Defeat Imrod, the Unrepentant

The hardest part to any Soulsborne game is figuring out how to overcome a boss. Mortal Shell approaches them with a bit more ease, though this is a fight that is less about equipment and positioning and more about tactic and skill. Since this can be very difficult for people, we wanted to make it easier by explaining how to defeat every boss.

General Information

Since Mortal Shell is a non-linear game, one where you might lack certain resources before any given boss, every boss guide uses the hollowed sword that you start with. Make no mistake, this weapon is extremely powerful and well worth maxing out.

If you are having issues that this guide does not help you overcome, I strongly suggest going back to the starting base and purchase as many rats as you can. These are extremely valuable in regards to healing and can make any boss, regardless of skill, easy.

Beyond that, remember that any fight is doable, provided you don’t get trigger happy. More mistakes stemmed from rushing things than anything else.

Finally, every one of the main bosses besides the first and last have a second form, so keep that in mind.

How to Defeat Imrod, the Unrepentant

While it isn’t directly stated, Imrod is meant to be the easiest boss, so much so his two phases are basically the same thing.

For the first round, you really want to be around mid-range, since he will rush you if you get too far and attack if you’re too close. I would wait until I could harden with full or at least the vast majority of my stamina and rush. The best course of action was a heavy attack and then move back. If done correctly, he will either never attack or what he does will never impact you.

The only change for the second phase is a kick move he will do. Not only does it do no damage, it triggers him to find a corpse and set it on fire. Typically that takes longer than it does to get up, meaning you should be able to make it out without taking damage. Depending on how far the body is, you can actually get in a good number of strikes. Outside of that, repeat the previous tactics and enjoy your win.