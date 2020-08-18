Mortal Shell – How to Defeat Tarsus, the First Martyr

The hardest part to any Soulsborne game is figuring out how to overcome a boss. Mortal Shell approaches them with a bit more ease, though this is a fight that is less about equipment and positioning and more about tactic and skill. Since this can be very difficult for people, we wanted to make it easier by explaining how to defeat every boss.

General Information

Since Mortal Shell is a non-linear game, one where you might lack certain resources before any given boss, every boss guide uses the hollowed sword that you start with. Make no mistake, this weapon is extremely powerful and well worth maxing out.

If you are having issues that this guide does not help you overcome, I strongly suggest going back to the starting base and purchase as many rats as you can. These are extremely valuable in regards to healing and can make any boss, regardless of skill, easy.

Beyond that, remember that any fight is doable, provided you don’t get trigger happy. More mistakes stemmed from rushing things than anything else.

Finally, every one of the main bosses besides the first and last have a second form, so keep that in mind.

How to Defeat Tarsus, the First Martyr

With the exception of the last boss, Tarsus is easily the hardest fight, largely due to how he essentially mimics my go to tactic. As a result, you need to be the unfortunate person to be aggressive and hope for the best.

For this fight you’re going to want to bait Tarsus into attacking. The second you see it coming, attack and harden. This should give you enough damage to get the best of him and just keep your range so he has to attack.

During the second phase, he will lunge at you a lot, so move as far back as possible, harden and punish. Also, if you see his ice spike move that freezes you, move as far back as possible. You’ll still probably get hit, but there will be enough distance to make it out unscathed.