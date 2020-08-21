Harvest Moon: Mad Dash Speeds onto Windows 10 and Xbox One

Following its release roughly a year ago, puzzle spin-off Harvest Moon: Mad Dash releases on Windows 10 and Xbox One today.

The spin-off might not be the traditional Harvest Moon fans are use to but it was an interesting take on the franchise. We had the pleasure of checking it out at E3 a couple years back and had a lot of fun with the party elements.

For more information, here is the official Xbox listing:

Go solo or take along a few friends in this fast-paced farming frenzy! Harvest, fish, milk, and more as you fulfill orders to complete each level, but watch out for molten lava, raging boars, and other obstacles! Can you and your friends try to clear all the levels to restore the broken lighthouse? Fast-paced action means quick decisions are key! Use Harvest Sprite Powers to unlock special support skills! Easy-to-learn game mechanics means everyone can play! Take on farm, beach, Underworld, and Skyworld levels! Xbox

Currently Harvest Moon: Mad Dash is available for PlayStation 4, Switch, PC and Xbox One.