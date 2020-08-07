ANNO: Mutationem To Release in December for PS4 and PC

Previously revealed action slasher, ANNO: Mutationem, is currently set to release in Dec. 2020, for PlayStation 4 and PC.

Steam describes the upcoming title as follows:

Welcome to the neon-covered, 2D-meets-3D Cyberpunk world of ANNO: Mutationem. In this action adventure game with RPG elements, you become Ann: a highly-skilled combat-trained lone wolf on a personal mission in a giant Metropolis, full of sinister mega-corporations, mysterious fringe groups and creatures more bizarre than words can express. Key Features Where 2D Meets 3D – Unique 2D-to-3D gameplay, seamless switching between 2D action and platforming and 3D exploration to interact with the world and its inhabitants. Ann Kicks Ass – Ann will slash, shoot, combo, grenade-throw, and ground-pound her way thru hordes of enemies and huge bosses. Explore, Discover, and Return – Exploring diverse locations such as huge cities & complex underground structures, players are free to go as they please, returning to previous areas and unlock new events. A Dark, Twisted Plot – A grand story befitting a rich and dark cyberpunk decor, featuring our main hero Ann and her trusty hacker side-kick Ayane. Craft, Upgrade, Improve, and Customize – Collect, buy or craft items, and upgrade Ann’s stats, skills, and gear. Use chips to modify any kind of weapon you find. Steam Page

For more information, you can find the PlayStation Blog post here.