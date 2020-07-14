Yakuza: Kiwami 2 launches July 30 for Xbox One and Windows 10

Sega announced today that Yakuza: Kiwami 2 will launch for Xbox One and Windows 10 via the Microsoft Store, as well as through Xbox Game Pass for both console and PC.

Yakuza: Kiwami 2 is the remake of the second Yakuza game that first debuted for PlayStation 4 in December 2017 in Japan and August 2018 in North America. It was later followed by PC via Steam sometime in May 2019.

Here’s an overview of the game, via Sega: