Fallout TV Series Revealed by Amazon Studios

Following some brief rumors of a Fallout TV series being in the works, Amazon Studios finally confirmed said rumors by revealing the series.

The show is being ran by Westworld creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy and had the following to say about the upcoming series.

“Fallout is one of the greatest game series of all time. Each chapter of this insanely imaginative story has cost us countless hours we could have spent with family and friends. So we’re incredibly excited to partner with Todd Howard and the rest of the brilliant lunatics at Bethesda to bring this massive, subversive, and darkly funny universe to life with Amazon Studios,” said Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan, Kilter Films. “Over the last decade, we looked at many ways to bring Fallout to the screen,” said Todd Howard, Executive Producer at Bethesda Game Studios. “But it was clear from the moment I first spoke with Jonah and Lisa a few years ago, that they and the team at Kilter were the ones to do it right. We’re enormous fans of their work and couldn’t be more excited to work with them and Amazon Studios.” “Fallout is an iconic global franchise, with legions of fans worldwide and a rich, deeply compelling storyline that powers it. And Jonah and Lisa are the perfect storytellers to bring this series to life,” said Albert Cheng, COO and Co-Head of Television, Amazon Studios. “We’re thrilled to join with Bethesda to bring Fallout to television.” Bethesda Softworks Press Release

We looked at many ways to bring #Fallout to the screen and couldn’t be more excited to work with Jonathan Nolan, Lisa Joy and the team at #KilterFilms and @AmazonStudios. We’re huge fans of their work.https://t.co/QvbABKmpFo pic.twitter.com/reaEuYmcdv — Bethesda Game Studios (@BethesdaStudios) July 2, 2020

Given Fallout is less a linear adventure and more a setting that can be expanded upon almost endlessly, this has the potential to be great. Still, similar things were said about Fallout 76, which might not have lived up to them at launch, but is slowly improving.

No release date was given but expect more details sometime in the future.