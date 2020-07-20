Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends and the Secret Fairy announced for Switch, PS4, and PC

KOEI Tecmo and developer Gust announced Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends and the Secret Fairy for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC. It’s expected to launch worldwide this winter.

Atelier Ryza 2 is the direct sequel of the award-winning Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness and the Secret Hideout that debuted a few years ago.

Here’s an overview of the game, via KOEI Tecmo:

Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy is a direct sequel to the best-selling Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout, a worldwide smash hit that has already shipped over 420,000 copies to date. In this latest entry in the Atelier series, Ryza makes her triumphant return as the protagonist, making franchise history as the first character to take on the hero role in two successive titles. The new game was first revealed during July’s Nintendo Direct Mini, giving fans their first glimpse into Ryza’s upcoming quest. The game’s teaser site also went live during the official reveal, with more details and the official website launch set to go live July 29, 2020.

Check out below the announcement trailer of the game:

As soon as an official release date has been revealed, we’ll let you know. Stay tuned.