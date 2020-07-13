Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Release Date Revealed

Ubisoft has now revealed the official release date for the much anticipated game of Assassin’s Creed Vahalla.



Ubisoft announced during its Forward digital presentation that Assassin’s Creed Vahalla will be released worldwide on November 17th, 2020. This means the game will be in competition with Cyberpunk 2077 which is out two days later on November 19th, 2020.



The game will be released first on PC, PS4 and Xbox One. The game will be a launch title for the PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles too. The next-gen versions are free if you buy the PS4 and Xbox One versions first.



Ubisoft also released a new trailer that showcases actual gameplay footage of the game. You can read more about the game from the press release info posted down below.

“Brand new gameplay shown at the digital conference illustrates new features that players can enjoy, including dual-wielding, raiding, assaults, and open-world activities. Raids will be more action-packed and brutal than anything Assassin’s Creed has seen before, with players able to take advantage of a new visceral combat system that lets players bash, dismember, and decapitate foes. Eivor will be able to dual-wield axes, swords, and even shields against the greatest variety of enemy types ever seen in Assassin’s Creed. Additionally, the return of the Hidden Blade allows Eivor to assassinate targets with deadly precision.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is an ambitious action role-playing game that places player choice and exploration at the centre of the experience. Throughout the world, players will encounter gameplay challenges, unique and surprising characters with unforgettable stories and a variety of breathtaking landscapes to set foot on. Players will have the ability to customize their character’s hair, tattoos, war paint, weapons and gear, in addition to the option of switching between male or female Eivor at any time. Political alliances, combat decisions, and dialogue choices can influence the world of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, so players must choose wisely to protect their clan’s home and future.“

You will be one of the gamers that will be getting Assassin’s Creed Vahalla this year?