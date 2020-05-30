Amazon Puts Up Listing For An Assassin’s Creed: Vahalla Art Book

Amazon has now put up a listing for an art book that will be based on the illustrations from Assassin’s Creed: Vahalla.



Much like any other art book, The Art of Assassin’s Creed: Vahalla will include lots of images from the game. Not to mention you get a visual history on the Vikings era.



There’s no official release date for the book yet, but it should be out later this year much like the game itself. The book costs $52.87 for a hardcover edition or you can get a Kindle version for $23.99.



It comes with over 208 pages. For more info about the book, read the product listing details posted down below.

“This masterfully designed oversized hardcover art book invites the reader on a visual journey through the world of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: A world defined by the harsh beauty of Viking life, rich with fascinating characters and breathtaking landscapes.

The Assassin’s Creed series is renowned for its skillful blend of historical fiction, epic environments, and exciting action. This art book offers an insider’s look at the immersive art direction of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, the first title in the franchise to explore Norse culture and the Viking invasion of England in the 9th century. Featuring iconic artworks ranging from stunning settings to brutal weapons, as well as developer insights.

This deluxe edition includes:

An exclusive cover

A decorative slipcase

A gallery-quality lithograph print

Ubisoft and Dark Horse Books offer this enticing collection of art and commentary that is sure to attract returning fans and newcomers alike.“

Assassin’s Creed: Vahalla will be out later this year for PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.