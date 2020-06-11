The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope delayed

Bandai Namco and developer Supermassive Games announced today that The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope will not make its planned summer release window as the game has been delayed to Fall.

Per the statement of the CEO of SuperMassive Games, Pete Samuels, the reason for the delay is due to the COVID pandemic.

Here’s the full message from Pete:

Hi everyone,

I’m Pete Samuels, CEO of Supermassive and executive producer on The Dark Pictures Anthology. I hope that you are all safe and well. Our industry, and the entire world, have been faced with an unprecedented situation over the last few months. Since the COVID 19 crisis hit in March, Supermassive Games has had our 200 strong team working from home. Our priority. throughout, has been the safety of our team.

We have now been working successfully at home for some time, with the entire team committed to delivering the best possible games. With that in mind it rests with me to make the unfortunate announcement that Little Hope will be delayed past the summer release already announced, now targeting fall 2020.

Our priority has been to keep people safe, and that includes actors and stage crews on whose talents we depend so heavily, other workforces external to our business who all help to create the games we make, and all of the talented people that work within our studio. We will continue to follow government and industry body advice and will only embark on any element of development when such advice tells us that it is safe to do so.

Stay safe.

—Pete Samuels