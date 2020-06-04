Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning Microsoft Store Listing leaked

A surprising listing appeared on the Microsoft store recently for action RPG game Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning, which shows a remastered version of the 2012 game from developer Kaiko and publisher THQ Nordic. The Microsoft store listing notes that the game will launch on August 11 with Xbox One Achievements included. While the leak originated from the Xbox One store, it will most likely also launch on other major platforms as well.

An overview of the leaked listing on the Microsoft store can be seen below:

About

The hit RPG returns! From the minds of the bestselling author R.A. Salvatore, Spawn creator Todd McFarlane, and The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion lead designer Ken Rolston, comes Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning. Remastered with stunning visuals and refined gameplay Re-Reckoning delivers intense, customizable RPG combat inside a sprawling game world. Uncover the secrets of Amalur, from the vibrant city of Rathir to the vast region of Dalentarth to the grim dungeons of the Brigand Hall Caverns. Rescue a world torn apart by a vicious war and control the keys to immortality as the first warrior ever to be resurrected from the grips of death.

Key Features