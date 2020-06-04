Sega To Release A Really Small Game Gear Micro Console

Sega has announced a really small console called the Game Gear Micro. The console is over 90% smaller than the original.



The original Game Gear was pretty cool because it featured a colorful screen and was much bigger than Nintendo’s Gameboy. That being said, the only thing that gamers didn’t like about it was the short battery life.



To celebrate Sega’s 60th anniversary, Sega will release the Game Gear Micro in Japan on October 6th, 2020. At this stage, it remains unknown if the console will be released outside of Japan.



The thing only has a very small 1 inch screen and come pre-loaded with four games. Different colors are available for the system that includes different four games each. You can look at the full list below.

Black

Sonic the Hedgehog

Puyo Puyo 2

Out Run

Royal Stone

Blue

Sonic & Tails

Gunstar Heroes

Sylvan Tale

Baku Baku Animal

Yellow

Shining Force 1

Shining Force 2

Shining Force Gaiden: Final Conflict

Nazo Puyo: Arle no Roux

Red

Revelations: The Demon Slayer

Megami Tensei Gaiden: Last Bible Special

The G.G. Shinobi

Columns

The Game Gear Micro is powered by two AAA batteries and includes a headphone jack and a charge via USB port. You can also get a special Big Window device that magnifies the small screen.



The price for the console is quite steep at 4,980 yen or $50 USD. It will be interesting to see if gamers will like a console that’s smaller than your hand!