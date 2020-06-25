Kingdom Under Fire: Heroes now available for PC

Blueside is pleased to announce today that Kingdom Under Fire: Heroes is available now for PC via Steam at a 15 percent-off launch discount price of $16.99.

Kingdom Under Fire: Heroes first launched on Xbox back in 2004. Gamers who may have missed the original release can now play the game on PC. Please note that the launch discount will expire starting July 1st, where it will go up to $19.99.

Here’s an overview of the game, via Steam:

Return to the battlegrounds of Bersia in Kingdom Under Fire: Heroes, the sequel to the Xbox cult hit Kingdom Under Fire: The Crusaders, updated into HD for modern PCs. Command new units across seven new campaigns, each featuring a new playable character.

Medieval mayhem returns! Orcs and ogres, vampires, and knights—command them all in this epic conflict of steel and strategy!

Enhanced for Modern PCs

– Full controller support (a gamepad is recommended for optimal experience) plus an all-new mouse and keyboard mode.)

– Revisit classic battlefields in widescreen HD (including ultrawide support).

– Rock on and ride out, accompanied by a high-powered metal soundtrack.

Bigger, Badder, and Better than Ever

– A massive new game in the Kingdom Under Fire saga.

– Seven new playable characters, each with their own story-driven campaign.

– Lead from the front as a half-vampire count, an ogre warlord, or graceful dark elf.

– Command new forces, including powerful elemental creatures.

– Call in airstrikes and artillery and watch the battlefield burn.

– Conquer fifty complex new missions, plus an endless range of random battles.

Become a Master of War and Wield the Battlefield as a Weapon

– Defend the high ground and ride down into your opponent’s ranks.

– Lay traps and ambushes in forests, or smoke your foes out with fire arrows.

– Call in air units to pummel foes with cannon fire or their own plummeting hulls.

– Pay heed to the elements. Wind and rain can change the course of a battle.

– Cast powerful magic and call on artillery. Scatter your troops to avoid reprisal.

Master Seven New Heroes, Both Light and Dark

– Lead the charge as spectacularly powerful new characters.

– Lash your enemies as a half-vampire, or crush them as a massive ogre.

– Crush your foes with powerful new combos

– Build your army with monstrous new troops and powerful support units

– Assign allied commanders to your forces, each with their own abilities and magic

– Lead, fight, hunt. Master the tactical map and remember: One hero can only go so far.

Reforge Your Soldiers in the Fires of War

– Explore the continent across two different eras of the explorable campaign map.

– Build your perfect army. Lead regiments of humans, elves, orcs, and more.

– Loot, level, and grow powerful. Evolve your troops into new forms and master their skills.

– Re-write the rules of battle with powerful combat magic, supportive and destructive.

– Command the elements with Fire Wraiths, Ice Maidens, Thunder Rhinos, and Earth Golems.

The battlefield calls to you once more, commander. Your troops stand ready.