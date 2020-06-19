Insurgency: Sandstorm delayed for Xbox One and PS4

Focus Home Interactive and developer New World Interactive announced today that Insurgency: Sandstorm will make its August 25 release date as the game has been delayed for both Xbox One and PS4.

According to New World Interactive, the additional time will allow the developer to deliver a more complete and optimized version of the game, as well as explore the exciting possibilities of a next-gen console release in addition to Xbox One and PS4.

Here’s the full message from the developer: