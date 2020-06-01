HELM DB12 AAAMP Launches Exclusively on Drop; Includes 25 Percent Discount

After months of waiting, the HELM DB12 AAAMP will launch exclusively on Drop. In addition to this exciting news, early adopters will be able to get 25 percent off, bringing the total from $199.99 to just $149.

For those curious about the HELM DB12 AAAMP, it’s one of four products HELM earned a CES 2020 Innovation Honoree Award for and is basically a 3.5mm extension cable that has a built in amp.

This undersells it in a number of ways, but you can find the official description below:

Small enough to fit into the palm of your hand, the HELM DB12 AAAMP plugs seamlessly into any mobile device (Android, iOS, MacOs or PC supported) to deliver studio grade analog amplification from your mobile device to any pair of 3.5mm headphones. Powered by THX AAA technology, the HELM DB12 AAAMP provides +12 dB of zero distortion volume gain, improved stereo imaging and clarity, plus an optional user-controlled +6 dB bass boost. With over six hours of mobile play time, the HELM DB12 AAAMP transforms your mobile device into the ultimate portable hi-fi audio solution. As a seal of its superior audio design and output, it has also achieved THX Certification, meeting the highest industry standards for its exceptional sound quality and performance. HELM Audio Press Release

The benefit of this device to gaming is actually rather simple. In addition to delivering better sound to a wide variety of wired headphones, it has the ability to work on a wide number of devices and products, such as your phone, DualShock 4, Nintendo Switch and more.

How well it performs has yet to be seen but we’ve used other, more cumbersome, amps that did an amazing job. It will be interesting to see how it performs when we get closer to the estimated July 6, 2020 ship date.