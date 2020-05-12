Zombie Army 4 gets Blood Count DLC today

Break into an abandoned castle, unravel the mysteries of the occult, and drill deep into the crypt’s darkest secrets…

Rebellion released today the second mission in the three-part “Hell Cult” campaign of Zombie Army 4 titled Blood Count.

The Blood Count’ DLC retails for $6.99 for those who have not purchased the Season Pass One. However, gamers who purchased the Season Pass for $34.99 will get it as it’s part of the Season Pass offerings.

Here’s an overview of the DLC, via Rebellion:

Transylvanian undead? SS Cultists? These are the LEAST of your problems in this brand-new campaign mission for Zombie Army 4. Break into an abandoned castle, unravel the mysteries of the occult, and drill deep into the crypt’s darkest secrets… Blood Count is the second mission in Hell Cult, a new hair-raising three-part Zombie Army 4: Dead War campaign! Explore a brand-new location in this terrifying mission for one-to-four players, complete with new enemies, collectibles, achievements and more! The Fuhrer may be gone, but the Dead War rages on!

Zombie Army 4: Dead War is available now for PS4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and PC via the Epic Games Store.

Check out the launch trailer of the DLC below: