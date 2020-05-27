Xbox Live Games with Gold for June 2020 revealed

Four games coming to Xbox Live Gold this June 2020

Microsoft is pleased to reveal today the lineup of free games for Xbox Live Gold Subscribers for the upcoming month of June 2020.

The following are the list of games that will be available starting June 1st:

Xbox One

Available for the whole month – Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse (normally $19.99)

Description: Embark on an exciting adventure with your favorite hair-whipping, belly-dancing genie. After losing her magic abilities, Shantae must team up with her nefarious nemesis, Risky Boots, in order to save Sequin Land. Slay monsters, battle epic bosses, and obtain new weapons in a quest to remove an evil curse from the land and gain back her magical powers in the process!





From June 16 to July 15 – Coffee Talk (normally $13.99)

Description: Lend an ear to your customers as you serve up hot drinks behind a bar. As a barista owner in this soothing and relaxing game, immerse yourself in the stories of the city's fantasy inhabitants where progression is based on the variety of beverages you serve. You will easily get invested in the strong narrative of your customer's lives while playing this timely character interaction simulator.

Description: Lend an ear to your customers as you serve up hot drinks behind a bar. As a barista owner in this soothing and relaxing game, immerse yourself in the stories of the city’s fantasy inhabitants where progression is based on the variety of beverages you serve. You will easily get invested in the strong narrative of your customer’s lives while playing this timely character interaction simulator.



Xbox 360