HyperX Announces New Pudding Keycaps

Today HyperX surprised fans by announcing a new set of their popular pudding keycaps.

HyperX describes the new version of their pudding keycaps as follows:

…the new HyperX Pudding Keycaps use a translucent dual layer design to enhance LED and RGB lighting, allowing more light to radiate for extra brilliance. The new dual-layer “pudding” design uses double shot construction with PBT material to provide style and reliability, ensuring long-lasting durability, resilience and keycap legends that won’t fade like standard keycaps. The new pudding keycaps also feature a signature HyperX font to provide added style and optimal shine-through capabilities, improving the look and feel of the ultimate professional gaming keyboard. Compatible with all HyperX mechanical gaming keyboards and keyboards featuring Cherry MX style switch stems, the HyperX Pudding Keycaps also include a keycap removal tool. The new HyperX Pudding Keycaps utilize a seamless double shot injection molding process that offers thicker keycap wallsthat are ultra-durable and oilresistant.HyperX Pudding Keycaps are backed by a limited two-year warranty with HyperX support. HyperX Press Release

We were lucky enough to get a set of both the new and old version to check out and found them to be a solid improvement over the keycaps found on the stock keyboard.

Currently the new version is for sale on HyperX’s official website. Those interested in snagging the older set before they disappear completely might want to check their local Best Buy or similar retailer. Regardless of which version you select, they will run you $24.99 and come with a black or white top.