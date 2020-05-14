Xbox Game Pass gets Alan Wake on May 21

Will be available for both Xbox Game Pass for Console and PC

Remedy Entertainment announced today during Alan Wake’s 10th Anniversary Live Stream that it’s coming to Xbox Game Pass on May 21.

For newcomers, Alan Wake first debuted for Xbox 360 in May 2010 and followed by PC in February 2012. Currently the PC version is on sale via Steam for $1.49 until May 18.

Here’s a quick overview of the game, via its Steam page listing:

When the wife of the best-selling writer Alan Wake disappears on their vacation, his search turns up pages from a thriller he doesn’t even remember writing. A Dark Presence stalks the small town of Bright Falls, pushing Wake to the brink of sanity in his fight to unravel the mystery and save his love. Presented in the style of a TV series, Alan Wake features the trademark Remedy storytelling and pulse-pounding action sequences. As players dive deeper and deeper into the mystery, they’ll face overwhelming odds, plot twists, and cliffhangers. It’s only by mastering the Fight With Light combat mechanic that they can stay one step ahead of the darkness that spreads across Bright Falls. With the body of an action game and the mind of a psychological thriller, Alan Wake’s intense atmosphere, deep and multilayered story, and exceptionally tense combat sequences provide players with an entertaining and original gaming experience.

Alan Wake is available now for Xbox 360 and PC.