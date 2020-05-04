This Week’s New Releases 5/3 – 5/9; John Wick Hex and More

Even though there are plenty of other topics on people’s minds, such as The Last of Us Part 2 or the whole ongoing COVID-19 situation, this week is rather light in terms of releases.

While we have a Jay and Silent Bob game, giving us a classic beat ’em up experience, and a John Wick title, there really isn’t much going on.

But, if you want to see for yourself, the full list is below:

Monday 5/4

Gem Master (PC)

Tuesday 5/5

John Wick Hex (PS4/Switch/XBO)

Tonight We Riot (Switch)

Battle Baseball (PC)

Express Thru (PC)

Wednesday 5/6

Zombies Ruined My Day (XBO)

Boo’s Balloons (PC)

Snack Clearing (PC)

Thursday 5/7

Jay And Silent Bob: Mall Brawl (Switch)

Void Bastards (PS4/Switch)

Infinite: Beyond The Mind (PS4/Switch/PC/XBO)

Slayin 2 (Switch)

Relic Hunters Zero: Remix (Switch)

Idle Big Devil (PC)

Friday 5/8