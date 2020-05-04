This Week’s New Releases 5/3 – 5/9; John Wick Hex and More

This Week’s New Releases 5/3 – 5/9; John Wick Hex and More

Even though there are plenty of other topics on people’s minds, such as The Last of Us Part 2 or the whole ongoing COVID-19 situation, this week is rather light in terms of releases.

While we have a Jay and Silent Bob game, giving us a classic beat ’em up experience, and a John Wick title, there really isn’t much going on.

But, if you want to see for yourself, the full list is below:

Monday 5/4

  • Gem Master (PC)

Tuesday 5/5

  • John Wick Hex (PS4/Switch/XBO)
  • Tonight We Riot (Switch)
  • Battle Baseball (PC)
  • Express Thru (PC)

Wednesday 5/6

  • Zombies Ruined My Day (XBO)
  • Boo’s Balloons (PC)
  • Snack Clearing (PC)

Thursday 5/7

  • Jay And Silent Bob: Mall Brawl (Switch)
  • Void Bastards (PS4/Switch)
  • Infinite: Beyond The Mind (PS4/Switch/PC/XBO)
  • Slayin 2 (Switch)
  • Relic Hunters Zero: Remix (Switch)
  • Idle Big Devil (PC)

Friday 5/8

  • EMMA: Lost In Memories (PS4)
  • Fury Unleashed (PS4/Switch/PC/XBO)
  • STONE (Switch)
  • Megabyte Punch (Switch)
  • NoWaitHero (PC)
  • Jumping Joel – Friends Edition (PC)

Mark Fajardo

Mark Fajardo has been the Editor-in-Chief of Just Push Start since 2009. His profession aside from being a videogame journalist is being a Registered Nurse. For those who would like to play with him, add him on PSN: JustPushStart or Xbox Live: MarkFajardo