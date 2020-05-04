This Week’s New Releases 5/3 – 5/9; John Wick Hex and More

Even though there are plenty of other topics on people’s minds, such as The Last of Us Part 2 or the whole ongoing COVID-19 situation, this week is rather light in terms of releases.
While we have a Jay and Silent Bob game, giving us a classic beat ’em up experience, and a John Wick title, there really isn’t much going on.
But, if you want to see for yourself, the full list is below:
Monday 5/4
- Gem Master (PC)
Tuesday 5/5
- John Wick Hex (PS4/Switch/XBO)
- Tonight We Riot (Switch)
- Battle Baseball (PC)
- Express Thru (PC)
Wednesday 5/6
- Zombies Ruined My Day (XBO)
- Boo’s Balloons (PC)
- Snack Clearing (PC)
Thursday 5/7
- Jay And Silent Bob: Mall Brawl (Switch)
- Void Bastards (PS4/Switch)
- Infinite: Beyond The Mind (PS4/Switch/PC/XBO)
- Slayin 2 (Switch)
- Relic Hunters Zero: Remix (Switch)
- Idle Big Devil (PC)
Friday 5/8
- EMMA: Lost In Memories (PS4)
- Fury Unleashed (PS4/Switch/PC/XBO)
- STONE (Switch)
- Megabyte Punch (Switch)
- NoWaitHero (PC)
- Jumping Joel – Friends Edition (PC)