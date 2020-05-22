Kandagawa Jet Girls Coming To PS4 and PC This Summer

XSEED Games has officially announced the upcoming release of Kandagawa Jet Girls, the jet racing game from the creators of Senran Kagura, for PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam in North America this summer. The PlayStation 4 version will be available physically for $59.99 and digitally for $49.99, while the PC version will be available for $49.99.

There’s also the “Racing Hearts” physical edition for the PlayStation 4, which includes a copy of Kandagawa Jet Girls, two-disc soundtrack CD with 54 tracks, and a 5.5 inches by 7.3 inches softcover 60-page art book, all housed in a special box with exclusive artwork by Hanaharu Naruko.

The full details of the game can be read below via an overview by XSEED Games:

Kandagawa Jet Girls is the adrenaline-fueled jet racing game from the creators of Senran Kagura. The pulse-pounding aquatic racer blends tight cornering and aerial stunts with rapid-fire shootouts. Jet racing is the sport of the future and the waterways of Tokyo host some of the most daring and skilled young athletes of Japan on their high-speed jet machines. Drivers, also known as “Jetters,” pair up with a “Shooter” armed with water weapons to blast away the competition. They must wow spectators if they want to win, building up their boost meter with spectacular aerial stunts while dodging obstacles and evading enemy attacks. Pick from the seven two-girl teams to race with, discovering each of their hopes and motivations for racing as you play through 64 episodes of lighthearted racing drama in single-player, or go online and put your skills to the test racing against other players. Kandagawa Jet Girls will arrive with tons of customization options allowing players to choose their own look for their team and machine, including dazzling special effects. The customization is more than skin-deep, allowing players to go under the hood and fine-tune their jet machine’s performance to match their racing style and squeeze out every ounce of power. Players can play through the game solo or take their custom teams and machines online for multiplayer mayhem against up to three opponents in casual or ranked matches. The Jetters and Shooters won’t be alone for long–the shinobi girls of Senran Kagura will be infiltrating Kandagawa Jet Girls in search of more summer activities! Ryobi and Ryona are already included as part of the base game in the western release as a special gift to all players, and the first to join the lineup as premium downloadable content after launch will be the duo of Asuka and Yumi, ready to mystify and confound the competition and thrill fans with their shinobi skills. More of their friends are on the way, and additional details about the Senran Kagura downloadable content characters will be announced at a later date.

Kandagawa Jet Girls will be available for PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam this summer.