Rumor: Gran Turismo 7 Accidentally Revealed

Following Next Level Racing, a company that specializes in making advance simulation products for gaming, asking a harmless question about which upcoming racing game are fans most excited for, among the games shown was one currently unknown and clearly matches Gran Turismo with a 7 at the bottom.

For those unaware, we got confirmation of Dirt 5 sometime back, along with F1 2020 being known, in addition to AMS 2 being Automobilista 2. Naturally, with three known titles, it stands to reason that the manufacture might have inadvertently revealed Gran Turismo 7.

Shortly after news started to circulate, Next Level Racing removed the post and issued a statement on the image.

“Our team has recognized that a recent post by us using a logo has been misinterpreted by media and it does not reflect any information from our end, and we deny knowing any information regarding the launch of GT7. There have been assumptions made in the media that are quite simply untrue. Due to this, we have decided to take down our previous social post. Our Graphic Design Department used the mock logo that is circulated on the internet. We do apologize for any confusion that this might have caused.” Next Level Racing in response to the image

While this would normally be the end of it, several people and outlets could not actually find any record of that Gran Turismo 7 image circulating the internet. Even after popular sites like Gematsu asked for a source of the image, none has thus far been provided.

Given we’ve heard hints of Sony having a good launch line up for PlayStation 5 and an event in a couple of weeks, there might be more to this than a harmless mistake.