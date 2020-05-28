Fast & Furious Crossroads Release Date Released

Bandai Namco has now announced the official release date for the new Fast & Furious Crossroads video game based on the popular movie franchise.



Fast & Furious Crossroads stars many of the actors from the films and you can play the game for yourself when it releases on August 7th, 2020. Since F9 is delayed until 2021, this game allows you to get your Fast & Furious fix much earlier.



Alongside the release date, Bandai Namco also revealed the first trailer for the game as well. To more more details about the game, read the press release info posted down below.

“The Fast & Furious Crossroads story mode expands the Fast & Furious universe—with Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez and Tyrese Gibson reprising their roles as Dom, Letty, and Roman in an action-packed adventure set across stunning global locations, including Athens, Barcelona and Morocco. Joining the cast are Sonequa Martin-Green (Star Trek: Discovery, The Walking Dead) and Asia Kate Dillon (Billions, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum).

Fast & Furious Crossroads puts players in the driver’s seat of the non-stop cinematic-style action of the Fast & Furious franchise. Packed with gadgets, death defying heists and iconic vehicles, Fast & Furious Crossroads will be available for PlayStation® 4, Xbox One and PC on August 7, 2020. The game will provide fans with an exciting story-driven experience, and an unprecedented three-way multiplayer mode, on which more information will be shared in the coming weeks.“