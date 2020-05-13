Arnold Schwarzenegger Is Joining Predator: Hunting Grounds

Fans of Predator will be happy to know that the character of Dutch is joining Predator: Hunting Grounds. This is the character played by none other than Arnold Schwarzenegger!



Dutch will be coming to Predator: Hunting Grounds as the first piece of paid DLC coming for the game. There will also be some free DLC for all players of the game as well.



Dutch will be coming to the game this May and more DLC will be released for the game in the coming months. You can read details of Dutch’s appearance via the PlayStation Blog info posted below.

“We are bringing Dutch to Predator: Hunting Grounds. Yes, Arnold Schwarzenegger has reprised one of my favourite roles from childhood for this game. The game that IllFonic has developed out of a love for the ’87 Predator. To say my inner child cannot be contained is putting it mildly. Yes, I got to meet him, and yes, I think I kept my cool. We got to spend a day in sunny California recording with Arnold. And before you ask, Arnold truly is one of the nicest people I have met in my lifetime.

In order to make Predator: Hunting Grounds the game we envisioned it to be, it had to include Dutch’s story and bringing him back into the universe. We have created two different items for the community in order to do this. The first is a free update, available for all players who own the game. Players will be able to learn where Dutch has been all these years and hear his story in his own words through a series of voice tapes that you earn as you level up.“

The DLC for Dutch and his gear is coming out on May 26th, 2020. The game is available now for both PS4 and PC.