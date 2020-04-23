Two New Mad Catz Headsets Are Now Shipping Worldwide

For anyone looking for a new headset, Mad Catz revealed their F.R.E.Q.2 and F.R.E.Q.4 headsets are now shipping worldwide.

Their lower level model, the F.R.E.Q.2 boasts 40mm drivers and designed for gamers of any level. Since it supports a 3.5mm connection, it is also compatible with a wide variety of formats, be it PC, mobile or consoles.

If you’re looking for a little nicer quality, the F.R.E.Q.4 has your back. In addition to having 7.1 surround-sound, they have 50mm drivers, noise cancelling mic and works with specially designed Mad Catz software to make the most out of this headset.

While both headsets will be available shortly, an exact date and price have not been revealed but expect it to appear rather shortly.