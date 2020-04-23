HyperX Adds 7.1 Surround Sound to New Cloud Stinger Headsets

In HyperX’s ongoing effort to offer solid headsets at a great price, they announced two new Stinger headsets, both of which support 7.1 surround sound.

The new headsets, HyperX Cloud Stinger Core + 7.1 and HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Wireless + 7.1, offer gamers 7.1 surround sound through their NENGUITY software. As a result, these headsets are aimed more for the PC gaming community than console gamers, but it’s nice to see more options out there.

Those interested can snag the basic model for $49.99, a mere $10 more than the non-7.1 version, or you can pay $79.99 for wireless. In all and all, a nice addition for anyone looking for a good headset that supports 7.1 on PC, without going too high in price.