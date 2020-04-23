HyperX Adds 7.1 Surround Sound to New Cloud Stinger Headsets

In HyperX’s ongoing effort to offer solid headsets at a great price, they announced two new Stinger headsets, both of which support 7.1 surround sound.

The new headsets, HyperX Cloud Stinger Core + 7.1 and HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Wireless + 7.1, offer gamers 7.1 surround sound through their NENGUITY software. As a result, these headsets are aimed more for the PC gaming community than console gamers, but it’s nice to see more options out there.

HyperX

Those interested can snag the basic model for $49.99, a mere $10 more than the non-7.1 version, or you can pay $79.99 for wireless. In all and all, a nice addition for anyone looking for a good headset that supports 7.1 on PC, without going too high in price.

Mark Fajardo

Mark Fajardo has been the Editor-in-Chief of Just Push Start since 2009. His profession aside from being a videogame journalist is being a Registered Nurse. For those who would like to play with him, add him on PSN: JustPushStart or Xbox Live: MarkFajardo