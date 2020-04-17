Streets of Rage 4 launches April 30

Dotemu, Lizardcube, and Guard Crush Games are pleased to reveal today that the highly-anticipated Streets of Rage 4 will launch for PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam on April 30.

When Streets of Rage 4 releases at the end of this month, Battle Mode from the previous Streets of Rage games will make a return. It will feature eight arenas and is playable in versus and team modes.

Here’s an overview of the game, via DotEmu:

Streets of Rage 4 is the franchise’s first mainline entry in more than 25 years, reuniting Axel, Blaze, and Adam while introducing fresh fighters and combat depth, an arrestingly fluid hand-drawn art style, and an all-new scenario as well as city boroughs to crack skulls in. With an original soundtrack from Olivier Derivière incorporating worldwide talent, including massive contributions from series composers Yūzō Koshiro and Motohiro Kawashima, Streets of Rage 4’s pairing of classic elements with distinctive modern direction makes this highly anticipated return the fight of a lifetime.

Additionally, Pre-Orders for Streets of Rage 4 is available now and will close a week after the game’s digital release on April 30. The game will be getting a limited physical release and a special edition with Limited Run Games.

Streets of Rage 4 will be available on April 30. Check back with us near the release date for our review coverage. Stay tuned.

Find below the Battle Mode and Release date trailer for Streets of Rage 4: