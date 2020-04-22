Monstrum Coming To Consoles This May

Developer Team Junkfish and publisher Soedesco have announced their Survival horror game Monstrum, which first launched back in 2015 on Steam, will be coming to PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One digitally on May 22nd. A physical edition which was planned to release alongside the digital edition, has been postponed due to the current COVID-19 pandemic.
Players will play as a survivor who wakes up in a cargo ship with no memory and a monster haunting them. They’ll have to survive through a variety of ways in this procedurally generated survival horror.
You can check out the game’s overview as well as a trailer below:
About
In Monstrum, players awaken trapped on a massive, derelict cargo ship with no knowledge of how they got there. Hunted by a horrific predator, they must scavenge the ship for clues and tools to find a means of escape. Left completely defenseless against a prowling beast; the only way to survive is to distract, hide, or slow the creature down before running for your life. Players only have one chance; permadeath and no save points means that once killed, they’ll have to start from scratch – so try not to get caught!
The procedurally generated ship not only ensures you stay lost in the labyrinth of rooms, pathways, and items that change with each new game, but also randomizes the monster hunting you too… so brace for the unexpected.
Key Features
Survive a changing environment and monster with each new game.
Use whatever you can find to outwit the monsters and escape the ship.
Hide, distract, and run, but be careful not to fall into the numerous traps.
Death is permanent. Try to stay alive or you’ll have to start all over again.