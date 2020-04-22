Monstrum Coming To Consoles This May

Developer Team Junkfish and publisher Soedesco have announced their Survival horror game Monstrum, which first launched back in 2015 on Steam, will be coming to PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One digitally on May 22nd. A physical edition which was planned to release alongside the digital edition, has been postponed due to the current COVID-19 pandemic.

Players will play as a survivor who wakes up in a cargo ship with no memory and a monster haunting them. They’ll have to survive through a variety of ways in this procedurally generated survival horror.

You can check out the game’s overview as well as a trailer below: