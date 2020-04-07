EMMA: Lost in Memories Coming To PS4 And PS Vita This May

EMMA: Lost in Memories is a 2D puzzle platformer by publisher Eastasiasoft and developers SandBloom Studio and JanduSoft that first launched on Steam August of Last year. Now the game has been announced to be coming to PlayStation 4 and PS Vita this May. EMMA: Lost in Memories limited 1000 print Physical Edition for the PS Vita will have the game along with its manual, original soundtrack CD, certificate and collector’s box.

It seems like quite an interesting game with a unique vibe to it. You don’t often see new PS Vita releases anymore so it might be worth checking out when it releases this May.

EMMA: Lost in Memories Physical Edition

You can learn more details in the overview provided by Eastasiasoft below:

About Discover a surreal world where everything fades away. Poetic, surrealistic and melancholic, EMMA: Lost in Memories offers a unique experience in a strange and dangerous world where walls fade away as you touch them. The main character, Emma, is young, vibrant and intriguing: she leaves her home following an owl, and soon loses herself in a world which she slowly finds more and more dangerous. Key Features Fast and simple gameplay mechanics.

Special abilities, including jump, dash and climb.

Minimalistic 2D artistic style completely drawn by hand.

Dynamic gameplay in a poetic and eccentric world.

Two game modes: Main Story and Memory Chest.

Delicate reflection on memory loss.

You can also check out the trailer below: