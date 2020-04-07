ESO: Greymoor – Here is Why You Should be Excited

Following the conclusion of the year of the dragon in The Elder Scrolls Online: Elsweyr chapter, Bethesda is ready for its next chapter to release next month that promises to be bigger and better. Last week, I had a chance to try out the game in a private server hosted by Bethesda where I explored Skyrim and some of the game’s new features, which was surprisingly interesting.

For those who have played the previous three chapters that Bethesda released, it’s expected by now as to what content to look forward to. From a new zone to new lore, it’s pretty much predictable as to what to expect but in the upcoming Greymoor chapter, there is more to it that will please fans, especially those who love Skyrim. While I didn’t have a chance to fully explore the game and the server is only available for a week only, I saw enough to make me look forward to the real deal when it launches late May on PC and in June for consoles.

Returning to Skyrim

As someone who has played and loved Skyrim, the idea of revisiting some of the game’s memorable locales is something I’ve to look forward to. With the Greymoor Chapter taking place a thousand years ago, there are a lot of things that are different in the Skryim that existed in the Greymoor Chapter compared to the 2011-release. One of the things that really captured my attention is the bustling city of Solitude. It looks almost the same as if nothing has changed. As far as other areas go, the world will pretty much feel familiar for anyone who has played Skyrim many years ago. It’s a good nostalgia but there’s more to it than meets the eye.

Vampires, Werewolves, and Witches

In the span of one week where I have played the game, I have only seen the beginning portion of Greymoor’s chapter as I want do not want to spoil myself when I play the full version in a few week’s time. In Greymoor, the game will focus on vampires, werewolves, and witches as they cause trouble in the city of Solitude.

The story starts off with your character being kidnapped and locked in a cell. As soon as you get out of that prison-like cell, you will find yourself in Skyrim. A Nord will then approach you and hands you a journal that gives shocking revelations about the group of people who have kidnapped you. This is where the adventure starts, and in a vast land of Skyrim all the way to Blackreach, there’s a lot of new things to see such as the vampires, werewolves, and Witches, which are the creatures we have once seen in Skyrim before.

New Antiquities Feature

With Dragons no longer lurking the zone of Skyrim as world bosses, it has been replaced by Harrow Storms, which acts now as world activities you can participate with other people. While it functions more of the same as the dragons world boss before, many might find it more of the same. To add something to new to the Greymoor Chapter, Bethesda and Zenimax Studios is introducing the Anquitities, which will encourage players to explore the beautiful Skyrim in search of treasures that reveal more lore of the game.

After joining the Antiquarian Circle, a guild of historians that focuses in finding relics that are buried across Skyrim, you will be tasked to find these items, not only in just Greymoor but in others as well. You will be given leads as to where to start and as soon as you find the dig site, that’s where the new mini-game starts.

The Antiquities mini-game in Greymoor is refreshing and it’s really adds something new to the old formula that we’re accustomed to in The Elder Scrolls Online. Using an Antiquarian’s Eye, you can find the precise location of the relic. You will engage yourself in a puzzle activity and depending on how well you solve the puzzles, you will uncover the treasure. The mechanics of the puzzle is similar to minesweeper and battleship. Don’t take your time though as there is a timer.

Vampire Skill Tree, Kyne’s Aegis Trial and more

The time that I get to spend with the Greymoor chapter is really limited, thus I did not really explore everything. However, during the presentation of Bethesda, there are other things to look forward to in the game such as the new Vampire Skill Tree line that expands that what the game currently has, a new 12-player trial called Kyne’s Aegis, exploring the vast Black Reach, and many more.

Greymoor Launches May 18 on PC; June 2 on PS4 and Xbox One

The Greymoor Chapter of The Elder Scrolls Online isn’t just bringing you to Skyrim to give nostalgia for long time fans. It is in fact more than that as there is a lot to learn as to what is Skyrim and Black Reach is like a thousand of years ago, a promising new mini-game to add flair to it, a new Vampire skill like that have been expanded, and of course a new trial.

Since we are about more than a month away from the release of the PC version, I am definitely excited to see what the new chapter offers. Stay tuned for our coverage when the new chapter launches on May 18 on PC and MAC, or June 2 for those who are on Xbox One and PS4.