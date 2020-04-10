Animal Crossing: New Horizons – How to Make Money / Bells Quickly

There are a lot of things that make Animal Crossing: New Horizons a lot like life. Be it the socialization, repetitive tasks or never-ending jobs to complete, but one of the biggest is the importance of money, which are known as bells. Almost every task in Animal Crossing: New Horizons is linked to this in one way or another. It could be developing your island, getting residents, adding furniture to your house and countless more things. As a result, a lot of your time will be spent obtaining money to complete your dream, but this can be a rather lengthy process. To help, here are some ways to increase your cash flow.

Find Ways to Maximize Time and Effort

Much like life, the important thing isn’t what you do, as much as how you do it. A great example of this is turning low value things into higher value things. This can be as simple as turning Bunny Day eggs into Bunny Day items, a process that doubles their value, to learning which animals sell for a lot.

Even if you could sell 30 moths with relative ease, chasing after a bug worth 3,000+ is a far better use of your time than these pointless distractions. Since these things can change daily, I strongly suggest using the wiki to get an idea of what is and is not worth your time.

Find Tarantula and Scorpions

One of the easiest ways to get cash is to find these two creatures. Not only are they, like all bugs, clearly visible when found, they sell for a monstrous 8,000 bells a piece. This can be further maximized by using Nook Miles Tickets and getting lucky to find an island devoted to the creatures. With enough luck a single island can easily yield 300,000 bells. Others have had luck simply destroying (remove pretty much everything so it’s just a wasteland) a randomly created island and turning it into one, though this method is hit and miss.

Edit Your Time

If you’re anxious to just get there or you want to get to the part where you develop the world quickly, you can simply edit your time.

The idea behind this method is pretty simple. Since you gain 6.163 percent interest a month from your savings, you just need to toss a bunch of money in the bank, move time forward and get up to 99,999 bells from interest. So, all you need to do is close the game, change the clock and the world will change when you reload the game. Moving the time forward will progress the game, whereas moving it back will not. However, moving it back and then forward will allow for further progression.

While you can do the math yourself, with the equation being 99,999/(savings * .06163) = the number of years you need to move forward, if you set the year to 2000 and then 2060 (you can’t go further than that on Switch), the minimum starting money I suggest is about 27,100. This will bring your new total to about 127,100, which will decrease the time forward to 12 and then with 227,100 it’s 7, followed by 5. You can keep decreasing the years, though you need about 800,000 in the bank for it to decrease to two years.

But, the reason behind the progression goes back to how moving back the clock not offering progress. Any time you hit 2060, it means you need to do one completely pointless run to decrease your time. If you can drop the amount to even five, it means you can make 1.2 million before needing to roll back the clock. That being said, we suggest keeping it at about five to make it simpler on you and the game.

So, basically, load the game, do whatever things you want to make progress (find bottles, collect fossils, build things) and then save and exit (you push minus and select it). Move the clock forward and not only will you make more money, the new bridge, house, resident, tree or whatever will be completed and then you can start the next one. With this method you can pretty much build out your island in 10 hours and then focus on collecting resources and building the things you want in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.